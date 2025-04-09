– During a recent appearance on The Babyfaces Podcast, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton addressed her controversial promo segment with Charlotte Flair last week on Friday Night SmackDown and its fallout. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Stratton on Charlotte not expecting her to clap back: “Being so new into this business and being so new as champion, I don’t think she really expected me to stand up to her, and I don’t think she expected me to, almost clap back. All I have to say is, it’s live TV, stakes are high. We’re going into WrestleMania.”

On being ready to pull out all the stops at WrestleMania 41: “I have the title, I want to keep the title. I’m going to pull out every stop that I can, and people want to see our match. I think we did a very good job of getting people wanting to see our match and invested in our story. Now, I’m ready to put on the best women’s match ever and ready to go to war.”

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton will finally face each other for the WWE Women’s Championship next weekend at WrestleMania 41. The premium live event will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will stream live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.