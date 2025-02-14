Tiffany Stratton Is Happy To Break Stereotypes For ‘Pretty Girls’ in WWE

In an interview with Inside the Arena (via Fightful), Tiffany Stratton spoke about breaking stereotypes for ‘pretty girls’ in WWE, particularly the idea that they can’t wrestle. Stratton has been praised for her matches and character work in both NXT and on the main roster.

She said: “Yeah, I definitely feel like, you know, being a blonde, young 25-year-old girl, like, you’re gonna have people who, you know, judge you by just looking at you, and we have so many beautiful girls down at NXT, and I think it’s really cool to kind of be able to back it up in the ring and showcase, you know, the flips, the tricks, the slams, and all the stuff that I do in the ring, so… I think it’s really cool to kind of disregard those preconceived notions about like the pretty girls in WWE and stuff like that. So we can definitely kick ass and take names these days.“