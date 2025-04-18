Tiffany Stratton Says Charlotte Flair Didn’t Expect Her To ‘Clap Back’ In WrestleMania Feud

Tiffany Stratton says that Charlotte Flair has underestimated her as they prepare to face off at WrestleMania 41. Stratton spoke with the Babyface Podcast for a new interview and was asked about her standing up to Flair in their now-infamous promo segment, noting that the Queen didn’t expect that she would push back.

“I think — you know, being so new into this business, being so new as champion, I don’t think she really expected me to stand up to her,” Stratton said (per Wrestling Inc). “And [I] don’t think she expected me to, I guess, almost clap back. All I have to say is, it’s live TV, stakes are high, we’re going into WrestleMania, I have the title, I want to keep the title, and I’m gonna pull out every stop that I can.”

She continued, “People want to see our match, and I think that we did a very good job of getting people wanting to see our match and invested in our story, and now I’m ready to put on the best women’s match ever, and I’m ready to go to war.”

Stratton will defend the WWE Women’s Championship against Flair at the PPV this weekend.