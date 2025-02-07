Charlotte Flair has her choice of opponent for Wrestlemania 41 and WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton hopes it’s her. In an interview with Grind City Media (via Fightful), Stratton explained why she wants the Royal Rumble winner to choose her over Rhea Ripley or Giulia.

She said: “She’s definitely one of my inspos. She was actually the one my mom saw on the TV screen and kind of inspired my mother, who then inspired me. If I am face-to-face with her on Friday and she does pick me, I hope she picks me. I feel like my entire career, I’ve always kind of been told that I’m the next Charlotte Flair or I’m a wannabe Charlotte Flair, and sure, she inspires me, but I’m not a wannabe Charlotte Flair. If she picks me at WrestleMania and when I beat her, I’ll no longer be the next Charlotte Flair. I’ll be the Tiffany Stratton.”