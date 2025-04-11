Tiffany Stratton Says Charlotte Flair Is the Reason She Got Into Wrestling

Tiffany Stratton credits her WrestleMania 41 opponent Charlotte Flair as the reason she got into wrestling. Stratton spoke with the Toronto Sun’s Onefall podcast and was asked how much facing Flair at the PPV means to her.

“Yeah, I think this match doesn’t even it doesn’t even start with the past six weeks,” Stratton said (h/t to Fightful). “It doesn’t even start with her winning the Royal Rumble and her picking me. I think it starts with she’s the reason why I got into wrestling. She is who I looked up to, who I saw on my TV screen, who I idolized, and I had it already set in my mind that she is a dream match of mine, even before I got signed to WWE.”

She concluded, “So this goes back much farther than that. She’s obviously one of my idols, and at WrestleMania, I think this is when I solidify that I am the new generation and and I’m here to take her place.”

Stratton will defend the WWE Women’s Championship against Flair at the PPV.