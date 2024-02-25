Tiffany Stratton Comments On Being Cheered At WWE Elimination Chamber

Tiffany Stratton was a fan favorite for the Australia crowd at WWE Elimination Chamber, and she commented on the matter after the show. Stratton was very over with the Perth audience during her participation in the women’s Chamber match, and she spoke in a WWE Digital Exclusive about the reaction to her.

“Obviously, Australia has great taste, I have to say,” Stratton said (per Wrestling Inc). “But maybe if they would have cheered a little bit louder, I actually would have won.”

Stratton pinned Naomi to eliminate her during the match before being eliminated herself by Liv Morgan.