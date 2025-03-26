– During a recent interview with Vicente Beltran, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton was asked about the offer Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made to the likes of Cody Rhodes, noting that The Rock wanted Cody’s soul. Charlotte Flair claimed she would never accept such an offer.

Tiffany Stratton said in response to the question (via Fightful), “I would never consider selling my soul to The Rock.”

When she was asked if she would commit such an act in order to beat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41, Stratton commented, “I don’t care that much.”

Stratton defends her WWE Women’s Championship Against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41 next month at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The premium live event takes place over April 19-20. It will stream live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.