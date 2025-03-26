wrestling / News
Tiffany Stratton Claims She Would Never Sell Her Soul to The Rock or To Beat Charlotte Flair
– During a recent interview with Vicente Beltran, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton was asked about the offer Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made to the likes of Cody Rhodes, noting that The Rock wanted Cody’s soul. Charlotte Flair claimed she would never accept such an offer.
Tiffany Stratton said in response to the question (via Fightful), “I would never consider selling my soul to The Rock.”
When she was asked if she would commit such an act in order to beat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41, Stratton commented, “I don’t care that much.”
Stratton defends her WWE Women’s Championship Against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41 next month at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The premium live event takes place over April 19-20. It will stream live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Recalls Conversation With Triple H That Led To WWE Return, Says They Are Very Similar
- Swerve Strickland Recalls WWE Release, Says a Member of Hit Row Upset Someone In The Back
- Eric Bischoff Thinks John Cena’s First Heel Promo Had Weak Message
- Saraya Says She Is Open To Potential WWE Return, Talks All Out 2023 WIn