– As previously reported, we have a new WWE Women’s Champion. Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase last night on WWE SmackDown, beating Nia Jax to win the title. She later commented on the victory in a backstage interview clip with Byron Saxton. To put it simply, Stratton noted, “It’s Tiffy Time.”

She also commented on the victory via social media, writing, “Are your clocks set to tiffy time now? 😌” You can view her comments below: