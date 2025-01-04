wrestling / News

Tiffany Stratton Comments on Title Win: ‘Are Your Clocks Set To Tiffy Time Now?’

January 4, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Tiffany Stratton 1-3-25 Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, we have a new WWE Women’s Champion. Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase last night on WWE SmackDown, beating Nia Jax to win the title. She later commented on the victory in a backstage interview clip with Byron Saxton. To put it simply, Stratton noted, “It’s Tiffy Time.”

She also commented on the victory via social media, writing, “Are your clocks set to tiffy time now? 😌” You can view her comments below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Smackdown, Tiffany Stratton, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading