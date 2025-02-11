Tiffany Stratton Comments On Interaction With Logan Paul In Raw on Netflix Vlog

Tiffany Stratton recently clarified an interaction she had with Logan Paul in a behind the scenes vlog for the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere. Paul’s vlog showed an interaction with Stratton in which he said he saw a lot of himself in her and that if she ever wanted him to teach her anything to let him know. Stratton was asked about the interaction in an interview with Grind City Media, in which she denied Paul’s claim that she was flirting with him.

“I think I heard him say that I was flirting with him?,” Stratton began (per Fightful). ” No, no, no. I was not flirting with him. The man came up to me, and he told me he could teach me a little something because he sees himself in me, which is complete BS.”

She continued, “I feel like I’m much better than Logan Paul. He may have all his fancy camera crews and his fancy moves and stuff like that, but I definitely think that I’m better, and I’m nothing like you, Logan Paul.”

Stratton, the current WWE Women’s Champion, is currently waiting to see who Charlotte Flair will challenge for a title at WrestleMania.