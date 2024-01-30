Tiffany Stratton Says Competing At Major WWE PPV Again Is Her Main 2024 Goal

Tiffany Stratton made her Royal Rumble debut over the weekend, and she says she’s set being on another major PPV is her 2024 goal. Stratton made it almost to the end of the women’s Rumble match, and she said in an interview with Denise Salcedo that she hopes to get another match on a show like SummerSlam or Bash in Berlin.

“I would love to wrestle on another big PLE,” Stratton said (per Fightful). “Maybe something like SummerSlam. Bash in Berlin would be amazing. Honestly, I’m so grateful to even just be here and be in the Royal Rumble and yeah just continue to get better with every rep I get on TV.”

Stratton made it to the final four of the women’s Rumble before being eliminated by eventual winner Bayley.