Tiffany Stratton Details How She Wants To Customize Her WWE Women’s Title
February 24, 2025 | Posted by
In an interview with Fightful, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton detailed how she wanted to customize her title, similar to how she customized the Money in the Bank briefcase.
She said: “Of course. Are you kidding me? I had a custom briefcase. I want a pink strap. I want pink diamonds. Maybe a little blue in there. I love the color light blue. But yeah, maybe we’ll get on that actually.”
