Tiffany Stratton Says She Did Apologize To Charlotte Flair, Had No Problem Doing So

Tiffany Stratton has confirmed that she apologized to Charlotte Flair over their infamous Smackdown promo that went off the rails. The segment, which saw Stratton take personal shots at Flair, was documented on WWE: Unreal. Stratton appeared on Impaulsive and was asked about the matter; you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On apologizing for the incident: “Charlotte Flair is Charlotte Flair. She’s a legend. I was the champion at the time. Things were heated. She’s very competitive. I’m also very competitive. I’m trying to prove to Charlotte Flair that I can go and stand up to her and am worthy of this title. Shit got heated. We both went off script. It happens. I did have to apologize. That was that.”

On whether it was hard to apologize: “No. I’m someone that can fully embrace being in the wrong. I had no problem apologizing.”

On if she thought she was in the wrong: “Yes and no. I think what I did was justified, but maybe I shouldn’t have gone that far. I do feel like I was justified in what I did.”