– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton discussed moving up to the main roster. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On moving to the main roster: “Immediately when I got called up, I was so nervous. I didn’t know any of the girls in the locker room. I was never in front of big audiences. I was always in front of the same 5200 people at NXT. So, definitely, the bigger audiences, the different states, the different crowds every week, it definitely kind of threw me off for a second.”

Tiffany Stratton on making adjustments: “I had to be like, ‘Okay. You have to adjust to this. It’s more pressure.’ But as I go, I’ve been getting so much more comfortable. My confidence is there now. I don’t second guess myself anymore. I just go out and be Tiffany Stratton.”

Stratton currently holds the Money in the Bank briefcase, which she can use to cash in for an immediate title shot at a time of her choosing until next year.