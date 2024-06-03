Tiffany Stratton Discusses Nia Jax Becoming WWE Queen Of The Ring

While appearing on the Battleground Podcast, Tiffany Stratton praised Nia Jax, who recently emerged victorious as the Queen of the Ring in the final against Lyra Valkyria at the King and Queen of the Ring event in Saudi Arabia. Here are the highlights (per Wrestling Inc)

On being happy for Jax: “I’m really happy for Nia. She’s actually one of my good friends. And, yeah, I think she deserves it all, and unfortunately, it wasn’t my time.”

On her own performance: “Yeah, you know, I wrestled Michin and that was on the live show, and that was great. Then I wrestled Bianca, unfortunately, I didn’t win. However, I did go toe-to-toe with the Tag Team champ, I went toe-to-toe with a former Women’s Champion. So I think that in itself is such a huge stride for me.”

<iframe width=”640″ height=”360″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/p9aTxz-eoNk” title=”Tiffany Stratton on Queen of the Ring, WWE Backlash, and Dream Matches | Interview 2024″ frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen></iframe>