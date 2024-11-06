– During a recent interview with The Daily Mail, WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton discussed working alongside her real-life boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser, in WWE. She was also asked about possibly working together in a storyline with Kaiser in WWE.

Stratton said on potentially working with Kaiser, “I don’t know, if it happens, sure, if the timing and storyline is right then yeah, why not? We are not in a rush to be together on screen, we are on separate brands but, if the time comes, I am down.” She continued, “We don’t see each other too often. We have like two days together, but we make those days count.”

Tiffany Stratton currently still holds the Money in the Bank briefcase, which will grant her an immediate title shot. She failed to cash in the briefcase last weekend at WWE Crown Jewel.