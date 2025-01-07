Tiffany Stratton Discusses Winning the WWE Women’s Title

– Denise Salcedo spoke to newly crowned WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton at the red carpet for last night’s WWE Raw on Netflix debut. During the chat, she discussed winning the title after cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase last week at SmackDown.

She stated (via Fightful), “I’m feeling so amazing. The past couple days, I feel like it honestly hasn’t even hit me yet. I’ve been just relaxing and hopefully, tonight is a great show.”