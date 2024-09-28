wrestling / News

Tiffany Stratton Is Excited for Potential Matchups With Stephanie Vaquer & Giulia

September 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Tiffany Stratton WWE Money in the Bank, Roxanne Perez Image Credit: WWE

– During a recent interview with The Daily Star, WWE Superstar and Money in the Bank holder Tiffany Stratton discussed potentially facing talents such as Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia in the eventual future. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“Yeah, I definitely think that once I lock up with Stephanie [Vaquer] or Giulia, I feel like it’s just more people to have amazing matches with, I’m super excited for them. I’m super excited for the women’s division and for them to eventually come up and have matches with some of the best women’s wrestlers in the world. I think it’s just something that we can all relish in.”

