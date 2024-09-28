– During a recent interview with The Daily Star, WWE Superstar and Money in the Bank holder Tiffany Stratton discussed potentially facing talents such as Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia in the eventual future. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“Yeah, I definitely think that once I lock up with Stephanie [Vaquer] or Giulia, I feel like it’s just more people to have amazing matches with, I’m super excited for them. I’m super excited for the women’s division and for them to eventually come up and have matches with some of the best women’s wrestlers in the world. I think it’s just something that we can all relish in.”