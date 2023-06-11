wrestling / News
Tiffany Stratton Wants To Face Off With Bianca Belair And Charlotte Flair
On her recent appearance with UpNXT, Tiffany Stratton named her dream opponents in WWE and shared how she was initially inspired to seek a tryout with the promotion (per Fightful). Stratton also explained her training process before signing with NXT and the circumstances leading to her signing. You can find a few highlights and watch the full episode here.
On her ideal match: “I would have to say a Triple Threat between me, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair. I think we are all highly athletic. We’re all highly competitive, and I honestly believe you will not find a better Women’s match in history.”
On how she was initially motivated to try out for WWE: “Well, obviously the Queen herself, Charlotte Flair [inspired me to become a wrestler]. I was actually switching through the channels one night and I saw her on my screen. I think it was a random SmackDown, and I saw her. She’s blonde, she was jacked, and I thought to myself, ‘I could totally do that.’ So I immediately submitted my application on the WWE website, and I never heard back. So I submitted it again, and again, and again. I still heard nothing. So what I did is I found a connection. His name was Greg Gagne. He actually agreed to train me for a little bit, and actually, I took my first bump and he immediately said, ‘This girl has IT.’ So he called Stephanie McMahon, who got in contact with Triple H to get me a tryout and they finally agreed to give me a tryout. They flew me to the Performance Center and then COVID hits, so they had to fly us all back home. I didn’t get invited back for another year and a half and what it did in that year and a half is I went through a bodybuilding prep. I CrossFit’d, and I continued to train in the ring that I first ever took my bump in. Then I finally was invited back and immediately they signed me and now look where we are.”
