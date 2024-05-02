Tiffany Stratton is a Fan Of Mariah May, Says She’s Gorgeous

As previously reported, AEW’s Mariah May recently commented on comparisons to WWE’s Tiffany Stratton, noting that she doesn’t mind them because Stratton is ‘great’. In an interview with Comicbook.com (via Fightful), Stratton noted that the feeling is mutual, although she thinks the comparisons between the two are ‘annoying’.

She said: “Obviously, it’s annoying. Just because we have the same colored hair does not mean we look alike, or we’re stealing each other’s gimmicks or styles. I get compared to so many other people. Trish Stratus, Charlotte Flair. Honestly, I think everyone is on their own path. I think Mariah May is amazing. I think she’s such a great wrestler, she’s gorgeous. Yeah, it can be annoying, for sure. I feel like wrestling fans are going to be wrestling fans, and everyone’s always a copy of this person, or, ‘This person’s imitating this person.’ So it’s nothing new, to be honest.“