Tiffany Stratton Is Focused On Liv Morgan’s Title Over Dominik Mysterio

Tiffany Stratton says that while she sees the appeal of taking Dominik Mysterio from Liv Morgan, she’s more focused on Morgan’s WWE Women’s World Title. Stratton is Miss Money in the Bank and has teased cashing in on both Nia Jax and Morgan, with the added taunts of potentially taking Dirty Dom from Morgan. She was asked about the matter in an interview with Gorilla Position and some highlights are below, per Fightful:

On whether she plans on taking Dirty Dom from Morgan: “I mean it’s up in the air. You’ll have to tune in and watch and see what happens.”

On if she sees the appeal in Dominik: “I do see it. But I definitely want Liv Morgan’s title first, and then we can go from there. I want the gold.”