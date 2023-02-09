wrestling / News
Tiffany Stratton Got Into Wrestling Because of Charlotte Flair, Wants To Feud With Her
February 9, 2023 | Posted by
Tiffany Stratton has revealed that she got into wrestling due to Charlotte Flair, and that she has a feud with Flair on her list of goals. Stratton was a guest on Monsters in the Morning this week and you can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
On who she latched onto when she got into wrestling: “I would have to say the reason why I started watching wrestling was because of Charlotte Flair,
On her goals in WWE: “I would love to be on SmackDown or Raw. I would love to main event WrestleMania one day, and I would love to feud with Charlotte Flair.”
