Tiffany Stratton Got Into Wrestling Because of Charlotte Flair, Wants To Feud With Her

Tiffany Stratton has revealed that she got into wrestling due to Charlotte Flair, and that she has a feud with Flair on her list of goals. Stratton was a guest on Monsters in the Morning this week and you can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On who she latched onto when she got into wrestling: “I would have to say the reason why I started watching wrestling was because of Charlotte Flair,

On her goals in WWE: “I would love to be on SmackDown or Raw. I would love to main event WrestleMania one day, and I would love to feud with Charlotte Flair.”