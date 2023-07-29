– During a recent interview with Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton discussed how gymnastics helped prepare her for wrestling. She stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“[Gymnastics gives you] all the tools you need to be a great athlete and a great athlete within wrestling, but I really feel like the biggest thing I took away from it is the mental strength that it teaches you. In gymnastics you have to be so mentally tough, you have to be able to fight through learning new skills, getting mental blocks, just like flat-out determination and being disciplined and stuff like that. So I think gymnastics has really helped with the mindset that I have today and the view I have on sports and working out, staying disciplined and stuff like that.”