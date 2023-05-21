Tiffany Stratton on How Much She’s Learned From Training With Natalya

– During a recent interview with Sam Roberts for NotSam Wrestling, WWE NXT Superstar Tiffany Stratton spoke about how much Natalya has helped with training her in the ring. She stated the following (via Fightful):

“Nattie Neidhart. She has come in a couple of times and she has really helped me a lot. She came in like eight months ago for a training session with some of the newer girls and I learned so much within the hour, hour-and-a-half that she came in. It was very helpful. I love Nattie.”