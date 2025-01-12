wrestling / News
Tiffany Stratton, Jacy Jayne, & Katana Chance Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
January 12, 2025 | Posted by
– WWE.com listed the Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s list includes Tiffany Stratton attending the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere with Ludwig Kaiser and her newly won title, Rhea Ripley celebrating her title win with Stratton, Katana Chance, Carmella, Lyra Valkyria meeting Nikki Bella, Jacy Jayne, and more. You can view some of those photos below:
Who snapped the best Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/W1Aj9aGMSt pic.twitter.com/kENmHfU0gE
— WWE (@WWE) January 12, 2025
