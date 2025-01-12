wrestling / News

Tiffany Stratton, Jacy Jayne, & Katana Chance Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos

January 12, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Tiffany Stratton WWE Smackdown 1-3-25 Image Credit: WWE

WWE.com listed the Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s list includes Tiffany Stratton attending the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere with Ludwig Kaiser and her newly won title, Rhea Ripley celebrating her title win with Stratton, Katana Chance, Carmella, Lyra Valkyria meeting Nikki Bella, Jacy Jayne, and more. You can view some of those photos below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Tiffany Stratton, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading