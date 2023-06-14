Tiffany Stratton Knew She’d Be a Star at 12, Talks Evolution Of Her Career

Tiffany Stratton has never had a doubt that she would be a star, as she noted on WWE’s The Bump. The NXT Women’s Champion appeared on last week’s episode and talked about the evolution of her career so far and more. You can check out the highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On the evolution of her career to date: “In the first couple months of my career, I did not have the confidence that I have now. With those matches, with the promos I’ve cut, I know who I am, and yeah, I would say that my confidence is definitely through the roof now.”

On believing in herself throughout her life: “I knew I was gonna be a star from the age of 12 years old… I have everything that the entire locker room wants, including the title. Of course they’re gonna be jealous. Of course they’re gonna try and sabotage my Tiffybration. I should have seen it coming, to be honest.”