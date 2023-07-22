Tiffany Stratton Would Love to Face Charlotte Flair, Thinks They’d Have Great Chemistry

Tiffany Stratton says she would be interested in facing Charlotte Flair and thinks they would have a great match. The NXT Women’s Champion recently appeared on Sports Guys Talking Wrestling and during the conversation, she was asked about potential matches that she’d like to have.

“If anybody wants to step up, go right ahead,” Stratton said (per Fightful). “There are some women on the main roster, you know, I want to wrestle the best woman in the world. I think Charlotte Flair is on that level. She’s the best to ever do it, in my opinion, and I feel like in a lot of other people’s opinions. I would love to have a match with her. I think we’d have great in-ring chemistry. I think it would be a banger match and a must-see.”

Stratton will defend her title against Thea Hail in a Submission Match at WWE NXT Great American Bash.