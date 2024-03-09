Tiffany Stratton On Making Her Mark On WWE Smackdown, Being a ‘One-Man Band’

Tiffany Stratton has made a major impact on Smackdown — particularly to some of the women’s division’s faces — and she recently weighed in on the matter. Stratton spoke on WWE’s The Bump about making her move to the main roster and slapping several of her colleagues when she arrived on the brand in Michin, Bianca Belair, and Naomi.

“When I first arrived to SmackDown, I did slap a couple of girls,” Stratton said (per Wrestling Inc). “I had to make my mark on SmackDown. I had to show these girls that I mean business and SmackDown now runs on Tiffy time. So that’s exactly what I did.”

She went on to say that she doesn’t need to find allies on the brand, noting, “I don’t need any friends to win matches. I’m a one-man band. It’s just me, and I’m the center of the universe.”

Stratton made a major splash at WWE Elimination Chamber in February to put herself in the mix of the brand’s top women stars.