Tiffany Stratton Would Love to Be In The MCU, Reveals Her Superhero Name

During an Instagram Live session hosted by WWE Deutschland (via Fightful, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton was asked which movie franchise she’d love to join. Stratton named the Marvel Cinematic Universe and even pitched her own superhero idea: Buff Barbie.

She said: “I would love to be a part of the Marvel franchise and have my own superhero called Buff Barbie. I’ve kind of been calling myself that since before wrestling. There’s so much you can do with it — a badass, blonde, buff girl who looks like a Barbie doll, kicking ass and taking names. I think it’s such a cool concept for a Marvel movie.”