Tiffany Stratton On When She Knew She Was Meant To Wrestle, Coming Up With Her Finisher

Tiffany Stratton has found success in NXT as the current Women’s Champion of the brand, and she recently talked about when she knew that wrestling was right for her. Stratton was a guest on last week’s episode of The Bump and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On when she knew that wrestling was the right career for her: “The first time that I ever got into the ring, I took my first bump and it was basically what I used to do in gymnastics. I used to literally do flips to my back all the time. I ran the ropes the first time, it came super easy to me. I locked up, super easy for me. I would say the first day I was in a ring, I knew I was meant for this.”

On using her gymnast skills for her finisher: “I was a trampoline gymnast my entire life. Air awareness is something that comes very easy for me. I wanted to do something that kind of incorporated my trampoline background. I thought that using the ropes kind of emulated that. I thought what more impressive of a move can you do than a moonsault?”