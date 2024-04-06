Tiffany Stratton on Her Mindset for First Elimination Chamber Match

– During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton discussed getting to compete in the women’s Elimination Chamber match in February at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“Honestly, like, I told myself we’re not going to put any crazy pressure on ourselves. We’re just going to have fun. We’re going to be in the moment. Being in the pod was it was so cool. I think there was like a video of me like going along with the Tiffy chants because I just it was so cool. I’ve never had that. It was my first PLE. We’re in a different country. So just like being there was so amazing.”