Tiffany Stratton Nearly Cashes In Money In the Bank On Liv Morgan On WWE Raw

October 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Raquel Rodriguez Dominik Mysterio Liv Morgan 10-14-24 Image Credit: WWE

Liv Morgan nearly got cashed in on by Tiffany Stratton on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw Stratton team up with Rhea Ripley against Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in the main event, which ended in a DQ when Nia Jax got involved to help Stratton.

After the match, Jax took out Morgan with the Annihilator and told Stratton to cash in Money in the Bank, but Dominik Mysterio pulled Morgan to safety before she could.

