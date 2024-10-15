wrestling / News
Tiffany Stratton Nearly Cashes In Money In the Bank On Liv Morgan On WWE Raw
Liv Morgan nearly got cashed in on by Tiffany Stratton on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw Stratton team up with Rhea Ripley against Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in the main event, which ended in a DQ when Nia Jax got involved to help Stratton.
After the match, Jax took out Morgan with the Annihilator and told Stratton to cash in Money in the Bank, but Dominik Mysterio pulled Morgan to safety before she could.
Hey @RheaRipley_WWE and @tiffstrattonwwe, you might want to pay attention! 😅#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/DYgkQtd05x
— WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2024
DOM TO THE RESCUE ❤️#WWERAW | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/10uWH2SDp1
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) October 15, 2024