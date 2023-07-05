Tiffany Stratton Names Her Most Memorable Execution Of Her Finisher

Tiffany Stratton has earned praise for the execution of her “Prettiest Moonsault Ever” finisher, and she recently named her most memorable execution of it. Stratton was on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast and, when asked about her most memorable time she hit the finisher, named NXT Battleground when she won the vacant title in a match against Lyra Valkyria.

“I would have to say definitely at Battleground when I won the title,” Stratton (per Wrestling Inc). “My moonsault, that was the best moonsault I have ever done, and it was on the pay-per-view. It was for the title. It was when it mattered the most. And the fact that I could pull that off after a 16-minute match is insane to me.”

Stratton won the title that had been vacated when Indi Hartwell was both injured and drafted to Raw. She defended it against Thea Hail at NXT Gold Rush last week.