Tiffany Stratton Says She Celebrated NXT Women’s Title Win On Yacht With Mimosas

Tiffany Stratton says she had a high-class celebration of her NXT Women’s Championship win. Stratton, who won the title at NXT Battleground, was asked on UpNXT how she celebrated her win.

“Well, I went on one of my yachts,” she said (per Fightful). “We rented a DJ. I was with all my girls, Bottomless mimosas, fresh caviar, and we were in Miami, so I think you can guess who the DJ was. But when I hold this championship, every day is a Tiffybration. Nobody in that locker room can do what I can do. When I look in the mirror, I think to myself, ‘I am the epitome of what a true WWE superstar is.'”

Stratton is set to defend her championship against Thea Hail after Hail’s #1 contender’s battle royal won on last week’s NXT, though a date for the title match is not yet confirmed.