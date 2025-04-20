Tiffany Stratton Comments On Chipped Tooth Speculation: ‘Have All My Teeth’

Tiffany Stratton took to social media following her WrestleMania 41 win to assure fans that her teeth are intact. Stratton was beat up after her successful WWE Women’s Championship defense against Charlotte Flair and there was speculation that she had chipped or broken a tooth, but Stratton posted to her Instagram stories late last night to share a pic of herself, noting, “I have all my teeth guys.”

Stratton also made sure to gesture to her teeth at the start of her appearance in the post-WrestleMania 41 night one media scrum to show all was well.