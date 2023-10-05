Tiffany Stratton Says Paul Heyman Praised Her For WWE Payback Segment With Becky Lynch

Tiffany Stratton got praise from a big name for her segment with Becky Lynch at WWE Payback, namely Paul Heyman. Stratton confronted Lynch backstage at the segment in the build toward their matches on WWE NXT and at NXT No Mercy. In a new interview with Graham “GSM” Matthews for WrestleRant, Stratton talked about Heyman giving her props for the segment. You can see a couple of highlights below, per Fightful:

On Heyman giving her praise for the segment: “I actually had Paul Heyman come up to me, and he said that I did a really good job in my backstage with Becky with holding my own. Yeah, just like holding my own and being able to stand out even with Becky Lynch right there next to me.”

On the praise giving her a confidence boost: “Yeah, it’s definitely a little reassuring for sure to know that they have been putting me on Raw and giving me backstages here and there. It’s definitely been reassuring and I’m really excited [for] when I get called up. I hope it’s soon, but whenever it’s right, I will be ready.”