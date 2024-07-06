Tiffany Stratton on Potentially Branching Out Into Movies Later On

– During an interview with Fightful ahead of tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank 2024 show, WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton discussed potentially transitioning into movies and entertainment appearances. However, for now, her focus is on professional wrestling.

Stratton stated, “Right now, my main focus is professional wrestling. I definitely do want to branch out into Hollywood and doing movies and appearances, red carpets and stuff like that. This is just the start of a future in that realm. I just want to get my foot in the door as soon as possible.”

At tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event, Tiffany Stratton will be competing in the women’s Money in the Bank match against Naomi, Zoey Stark, Chelsea Green, Iyo Sky, and Lyra Valkyria. Tonight’s show is being held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.