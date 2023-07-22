Tiffany Stratton On Preparing For Her Submission Match At NXT Great American Bash

In an interview with Sports Guys Talking Wrestling (via Fightful), Tiffany Stratton spoke about how she plans to prepare for her submission match at NXT Great American Bash. She will defend the NXT Women’s title against Chase U’s Thea Hail at the event.

She said: “I’ll do whatever it takes. If that means I have to sit down and watch Submission Match after Submission Match, then I’m going to do that. I’m going to go to open ring [at the WWE Performance Center], and I’m going to work on the best submissions that I think would fit me. I’ll do whatever it takes. That’s why I’m champion. That’s why I’m at the top of the women’s division because I will do whatever it takes. I work harder than any other woman in that locker room, and I prove it every time I have a match.“