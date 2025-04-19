Tiffany Stratton Addresses Promo Battles With Charlotte Flair On WWE Smackdown

Tiffany Stratton spoke about her controversial promo segments with Charlotte Flair on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Stratton and Flair’s segment on the April 4th episode got deeply personal, with Stratton taking shots at Flair’s divorce. Stratton spoke with Wade Barrett on this week’s show and spoke about that segment in the context of the March 21st pre-taped split-screen segment where many felt Flair “buried” Stratton.

“I feel like over the last couple of weeks, I felt bullied,” Stratton said on tonight’s show (per Fightful). “I felt taken advantage of during that split screen interview. I had a moment of insane discouragement. I almost felt like I’m not cut out for this, I’m not made for this.”

She continued, “It was a moment of panic for me, but I used that feeling and I turned it into motivation. And I went back to the drawing board and I did my research and I mace sure that me and Charlotte face to face again, I was gonna come prepared. I felt my moment, and I came at her with a kill-shot. I played Charlotte Flair at her own game, and I gave her a taste of her own medicine. She doesn’t have to like me, she doesn’t have to love me. But she doest have to respect me.”

Stratton defends her WWE Women’s Championship against Flair at WrestleMania 41 on Saturday.