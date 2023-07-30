Tiffany Stratton Plans To Prove Her Women’s Title Reign Can Be The Best in NXT History

Tiffany Stratton is the reigning NXT Women’s Champion, and she plans to prove her reign belongs in the top tier of the title’s history. Stratton defends the championship against Thea Hail tonight at NXT Great American Bash, and she spoke with Sports Guys Talking Wrestling for a new interview. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On her goal with her title reign: “I have no problem proving that every week and proving that my title reign could be one of the best title reigns that NXT has ever seen.”

On her growth as a performer: “I thought I was making progress like last year when I first debuted, I could feel myself get better every time and I never really got confirmation of that. A lot of time people tell you the things that you’re doing wrong, which is exactly what you need to get better, but nobody kind of tells you “Ooh, you’re doing everything right, keep doing what you’re doing.’ So to be champion now, it just kind of solidifies that I have truly actually gotten so much better since the day I debuted, it just confirms everything that I thought back then.”