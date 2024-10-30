– During a recent interview with Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge, WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton recalled her Extreme Rules Match against Becky Lynch at WWE NXT No Mercy. Below are some highlights:

Stratton on her Extreme Rules Match with Becky Lynch: “In the moment, I was like, ‘Oh my God,’ when she hit me on the head with her hard hat and busted me open,” Stratton recalled while speaking with “Metro UK.” “That was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I want to cry right now.'”

On how nervous she was before the match: “I was very nervous that whole day, just because everything just happened so quick, and I wasn’t ready.”

On how Lynch guided her through the match: “Becky was amazing. She guided me through, I was very nervous that whole day, just because everything just happened so quick, and I wasn’t ready,’ she said as she reflected on the big day. And then those TVs, they go by so quick and you don’t even realise it, and by the time it was over, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s it, that was so easy!'”

The main event matchup saw Becky Lynch beat Tiffany Stratton to retain the NXT Women’s Championship.