Tiffany Stratton Reflects On Three-Year Anniversary With WWE

Tiffany Stratton is celebrating her three-year anniversary with WWE, and she posted to Twitter to commemorate the occasion. Stratton signed with WWE on August 30th, 2021 and she posted to Twitter on Sunday to comment on her anniversary.

Stratton wrote:

“Three years ago I signed my WWE contract🥹 I had no experience in the business and just became a sponge to all the advice, training and mentors I could. And three years later I’m already better than all your faves. hahaha see you Friday stupid heads”

Stratton is the holder of the women’s Money in the Bank briefcase and is on the Smackdown brand, where she is allied with Nia Jax.