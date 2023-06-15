Tiffany Stratton Reveals Her Dream Wrestling Matchup

– During a recent appearance on WWE SnapChat, NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton answered a fan question on her dream wrestling matchup. She said on her hopes for a dream matchup (WrestlingInc.com), “I would have to say a triple threat between me, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair,” she said. “I think we are all highly athletic. We’re all highly competitive, and I honestly believe you will not find a better women’s match in history.”

Stratton won her first championship last month at NXT Battleground. She beat Lyra Valkyria in the finals of a tournament to win the vacant title.