Tiffany Stratton Says She Will be Perfect Embodiment of Queen of the Ring

– During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton revealed that she will embody what it means to be a queen when she wins the Queen of the Ring tournament this year. Stratton stated (via Fightful), “Of course! I’ve got all the pink robes, and a pink crown lined up. I feel like if I were to win — when I win Queen of the Ring, I feel like it’s going to be the perfect embodiment of being a queen.

The tournament will take place on SmackDown and the King and Queen of the Ring event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on May 24 and 25. The tournament will kick off following this weekend’s WWE Backlash France event.