Tiffany Stratton Says She’s Settled On Her WrestleMania 41 Gear

Tiffany Stratton has her WrestleMania 41 gear decided on. Stratton told the Toronto Sun that she has her gear being made and will have two options “just in case.” but she has one guarantee regarding what it will be.

“I have settled on something,” Stratton said (per Fightful). “I’m actually getting two options made just in case, but I will say that there will be pink in it. So that’s all I can give you guys.”

Stratton will defend the WWE Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair on night one of next weekend’s show.