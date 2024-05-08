– During a recent appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton discussed making her main roster debut with the WWE Royal Rumble earlier this year and her reaction when fans started chanting “Tiffy Time!” Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I was extremely nervous for the Rumble. I just feel like … I don’t know, it’s the first time that the main roster fans kind of got to see me and I was kind of worried nobody was going to know who I was, coming from NXT, and it was awesome,” said the young WWE star.

Stratton stated that the event was the biggest crowd she had worked in front of in her short career and the experience helped propel her career. A month later at Elimination Chamber in Australia, she wrestled in front of an even larger crowd and was pleasantly surprised with the reaction of the fans to her.”

On her fan reception during the Rumble: “I was very shocked. Actually, I think there’s a video of me in the little pod, of me being like, ‘What the heck, are they chanting Tiffy Time?’ I was beyond shocked because I’m the rookie in this match, I’m like, ‘Do they even know who I am?’ But it was so amazing.”

At last Saturday’s WWE Backlash France premium live event, Tiffany Stratton came up short in a WWE Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match against champ Bayley and Naomi. Bayley won the match to retain her title. The event was held at the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France and broadcast live on Peacock.