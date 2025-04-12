Tiffany Stratton Plans To Steal The Show At WWE Wrestlemania 41

In an interview with the OneFall podcast (via Fightful), Tiffany Stratton said that she plans to steal the show with Charlotte Flair in the match at WWE Wrestlemania 41. The two will fight on night one for the Women’s Championship.

She said: “Yeah, obviously, there’s so many amazing matches. We have so many top stars that I feel like you can throw up a quarter and if it lands on heads or tails, you would believe whoever were to walk out winner of any of these matches. So, my plan is to go in and steal the show. I want people to remember the match, and I want my match to go down in history as one of the best women’s matches. Yeah, just ultimately steal the show like Charlotte did with Rhea [Ripley] two years ago. But yeah, there’s so many amazing matches, and I really want to stand out at this WrestleMania.“