Tiffany Stratton Teases Cashing In On Liv Morgan at WWE Bad Blood

During an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Tiffany Stratton teased cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase at WWE Bad Blood tonight. However, she noted that if she did, she’d target Liv Morgan and not Nia Jax. Here are highlights:

Nia Jax: “We just have an instant connection, but I got her that custom briefcase. We all know she’s not gonna cash in on me. She would never.”

Tiffany Stratton: “Yeah, why would I do that? She’s the reason why it’s pink and it’s bedazzled, and it’s exactly what I wanted. I would never, ever, ever cash in on my queen.”

Jax: “There’s another title in the women’s division that is up for the Money in the Bank contract.”

Stratton: “There is a second title, I feel like people forget we’ve got Liv Morgan over on Raw. Who knows? I could show up this Monday, or I could show up [at Bad Blood]. I’m gonna be backstage rooting for my queen, I could easily just cash in on Liv after her match with Rhea [Ripley] and win the title and become the WWE Women’s World Champion. So you’ll have to wait and see.”