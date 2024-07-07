Tiffany Stratton Teases Plans For Money In The Bank Briefcase

Tiffany Stratton is planning to glitz up the women’s Money In The Bank briefcase a bit after winning it on Saturday. Stratton captured the briefcase at Saturday’s PPV, and she spoke in the post-show press event about her plans for Tiffanizing her new accessory. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On how she’ll make her MITB run different: “Well, first of all, we’re going to need to give [the briefcase] a little makeover. Maybe dye it pink, maybe bedazzle it. But that is first on the list, and that’s all I’m gonna tell you guys right now.”

On her game plan as MITB holder: “A good magician never reveals her secrets. But my main focus right now is bedazzling this beautiful thing over here, dying her pink, adding an extra strap. I’m gonna carry her around like a little purse, and maybe snuggle her at night. I don’t know, we’ll see. But yeah, that’s my main focus right now.”