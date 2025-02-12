wrestling / News
Tiffany Stratton Thinks a Pink Title Belt Would Embody ‘Tiffy Time’
February 12, 2025
– During a recent interview with Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton spoke about possibly getting all-pink WWE Women’s Championship belt. Stratton thinks the idea would embody “Tiffy Time.”
Stratton said on possibly gaining a pink champion ship belt (via Fightful), “You know, I say, ‘Never say never.’ I’m Tiffany Stratton. I’m an icon living. I’m a legend living. So, never say never. I feel like a pink title would totally fit Tiffany Stratton, and it would embody everything that Tiffy Time is. So you’ll have to wait and see, guys.”
Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase earlier this year, beating Nia Jax to become the new WWE Women’s Champion.
