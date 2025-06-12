– SNY and the MLB posted a new video featuring WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton throwing out the first pitch at today’s New York Mets game. She even yelled out, “It’s Tiffy Time!” before throwing out the pitch. You can view that clip below:

Tiffy Time at Citi Field! Tiffany Stratton threw out the first pitch before today’s game. (Via: IG/TiffanyWWE) pic.twitter.com/QGdwl0IgMt — Metsmerized Online (@Metsmerized) June 12, 2025

Tiffany Stratton threw out the first pitch today at Citi Field! pic.twitter.com/ogfONOMMHC — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 12, 2025

Tiffany Stratton is here at Citi Field today! pic.twitter.com/6N33N58V6X — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 12, 2025