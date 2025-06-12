wrestling / News

Tiffany Stratton Throws Out First Pitch at Today’s New York Mets Game

June 12, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Tiffany Stratton WWE Smackdown 5-16-25 Image Credit: WWE

SNY and the MLB posted a new video featuring WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton throwing out the first pitch at today’s New York Mets game. She even yelled out, “It’s Tiffy Time!” before throwing out the pitch. You can view that clip below:

